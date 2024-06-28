Amy Y. Murray Buys 1,200 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Financial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AFG traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,356. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,359,000 after acquiring an additional 191,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 838,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,304,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

