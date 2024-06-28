Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Target Price at C$13.42

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

AAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advantage Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advantage Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. In other news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAV opened at C$10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.