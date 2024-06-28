Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.09 ($0.01). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 269,345 shares traded.

Anglesey Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

