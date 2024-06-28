Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,815 ($23.02).

ANTO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.42) to GBX 2,065 ($26.20) in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,520 ($31.97) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.03) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.57) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.88) to GBX 1,685 ($21.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

LON ANTO opened at GBX 2,103 ($26.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,425 ($30.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,192.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,939.25. The company has a market cap of £20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,123.88, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

