APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $44.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.40% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in APi Group by 6,312.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $159,751,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $139,191,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,729,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in APi Group by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,701,000 after buying an additional 3,157,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

