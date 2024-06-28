APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 603,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,619,878 shares.The stock last traded at $39.19 and had previously closed at $38.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,050,000 after buying an additional 167,293 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 701.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in APi Group by 794.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,185,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

