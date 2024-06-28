Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.650-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.65-5.00 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.05. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $67.92.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,515,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,515,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.