Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Raised to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $260.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $196.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research lifted their price target on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $214.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.14. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 15.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $1,716,000. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $7,798,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

