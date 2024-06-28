Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 231,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 74,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Applied Energetics Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $321.91 million, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 0.25.
Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 429.18% and a negative net margin of 352.04%.
About Applied Energetics
Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.
