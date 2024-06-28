Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

APRE stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

