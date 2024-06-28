Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 24,686 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $3,481,713.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:HOV traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $141.70. 141,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.38. The firm has a market cap of $848.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.45. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $184.42.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOV shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
