Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,786,000 shares, an increase of 407.3% from the May 31st total of 746,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 450.7 days.
OTCMKTS EMBVF traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406. Arca Continental has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.
