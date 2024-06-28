Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,786,000 shares, an increase of 407.3% from the May 31st total of 746,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 450.7 days.

Arca Continental Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS EMBVF traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406. Arca Continental has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

