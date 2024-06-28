Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $80.37 million and $16.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000954 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001644 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001309 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,760,846 coins and its circulating supply is 181,760,884 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.