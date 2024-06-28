Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Down 60.9% in June

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 4,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,799. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 280.95% and a negative net margin of 1,693.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

