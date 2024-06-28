ARPA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.63 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. ARPA has a market cap of $69.26 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,888,698 tokens. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,457,888,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04837418 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $5,117,090.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

