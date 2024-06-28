Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.95

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.95 and traded as low as $24.65. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 27,318 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $424.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $94,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,880.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

