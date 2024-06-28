Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 167,369 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $341,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $38,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.1% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

JLL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.13. The company had a trading volume of 598,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $213.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

