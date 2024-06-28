Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,985 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up approximately 1.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.85% of Lamb Weston worth $131,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,214,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,476. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

