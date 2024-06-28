Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $347,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.45. 323,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,934. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $295.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

