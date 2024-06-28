Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $37.57 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.59% of Meritage Homes worth $37,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,663,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.81. 591,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,958. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.86.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

