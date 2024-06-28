Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Copa worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 192,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Copa Price Performance

NYSE:CPA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.18. 332,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

