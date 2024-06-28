Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $40.85 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 284.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $40,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,548 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,178,000 after buying an additional 4,240,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,958,134,000 after buying an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,583,000 after buying an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.83. 11,203,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,113,441. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $901.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $184.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

