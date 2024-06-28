Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $45.72 Million Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,505 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.59% of BellRing Brands worth $45,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

BRBR stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,747,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,251. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $62.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

