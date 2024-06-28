Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $52.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54,338 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $52,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $6.36 on Friday, hitting $452.32. 3,822,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.04 and its 200 day moving average is $409.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.78.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

