Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 7,810 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in ON were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ON by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ON Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ONON traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 7,244,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,759. On Holding AG has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $44.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.