Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 4 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $30,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $8.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,964.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,745. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,895.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,860.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.