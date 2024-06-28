Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Acquires £9,922.40 in Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) insider Dame Heather Rabbatts purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,512 ($31.87) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,587.09).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,471 ($31.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,611.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,436.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Associated British Foods plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,907.50 ($24.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,770.66 ($35.15).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,483.87%.

ABF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.37) to GBX 2,250 ($28.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

