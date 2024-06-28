Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Update

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE AC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $34.14. 14,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $730.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.88. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $38.64.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

