Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Update

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Associated Capital Group Stock Performance
NYSE AC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $34.14. 14,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $730.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.88. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $38.64.
Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
See Also
