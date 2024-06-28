ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several research analysts have commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. ATI has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ATI by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in ATI by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

