Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Atlas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ATCOL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. 804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057. Atlas has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

About Atlas

Featured Stories

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

