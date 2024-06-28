Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Atlas Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ATCOL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. 804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057. Atlas has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.
About Atlas
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.