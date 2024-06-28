Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 404.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATOS. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of ATOS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. 759,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,165. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

