AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.99. 11,402,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,563,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

