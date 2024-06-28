Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 409,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

