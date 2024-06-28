Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $647,000 Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 30.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $4,712,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,918. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.