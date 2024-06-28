Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 24,540.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.12. 951,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,233,654. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

