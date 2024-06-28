Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. Entergy accounts for about 1.9% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ETR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.72. 48,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

