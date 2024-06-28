Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 31,365 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,365 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy accounts for 2.2% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP remained flat at $30.81 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 243,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

