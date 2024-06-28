Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Position Boosted by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.