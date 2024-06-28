Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 567,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 313,215 shares.The stock last traded at $62.75 and had previously closed at $62.87.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 580,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 51,666 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 455,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

