Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLVGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 567,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 313,215 shares.The stock last traded at $62.75 and had previously closed at $62.87.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 580,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 51,666 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 455,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.