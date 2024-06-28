Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a growth of 155.7% from the May 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avinger Stock Down 2.1 %

Avinger stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 5,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,565. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.