Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Shares Down 0.8%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 96.10 ($1.22). 776,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 554,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.90 ($1.23).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,201.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.