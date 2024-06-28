Bancor Price Hits $0.63 (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $84.21 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bancor has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,870.82 or 1.00008697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012786 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00079908 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,745,895 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,745,895.37483718 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.63786696 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 415 active market(s) with $2,708,663.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

