Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the May 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bankinter Price Performance
Shares of BKIMF opened at $6.91 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.
About Bankinter
