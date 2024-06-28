Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the May 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of BKIMF opened at $6.91 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Get Bankinter alerts:

About Bankinter

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.