BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $30.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE BKU opened at $28.55 on Monday. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 290,232 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

