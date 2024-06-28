Baugh & Associates LLC Has $4.76 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baugh & Associates LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,907 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,713,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,727,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

