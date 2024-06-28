Baugh & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $350,964,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF remained flat at $367.23 during midday trading on Friday. 1,162,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,859. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $370.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

