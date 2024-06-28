Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €49.05 ($52.74) and last traded at €49.10 ($52.80). Approximately 44,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.70 ($53.44).

Bilfinger Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.43.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

