BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 267.1% in June

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 267.1% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

BioCardia Stock Performance

BCDA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 43,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,848. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.41. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,208.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCardia will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

