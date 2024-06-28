BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Up 4.9%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.50. 137,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 401,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $518,244. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 240,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

