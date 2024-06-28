Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois Sells 33,333 Shares

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.01. 921,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,643. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.63. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$163.30 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0911973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.47.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

